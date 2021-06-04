Spain defender test negative for Covid, could return to training

Spain defender Diego Llorente (Lo-ren-te) has tested negative for Covid-19 and could rejoin training tomorrow if further tests are negative.

Leeds’ Llorente and captain Sergio Busquets (Bus-kets) tested positive earlier this week.

This led to Spain’s Under-21 squad playing their friendly against Lithuania on Tuesday, winning 4-nil.

Llorente tested negative on Wednesday, with Spain’s FA suggesting his first test may have been a false positive.

Spain will make a decision on Thursday evening about whether the squad will be vaccinated before their European Championship campaign.

[Source: BBC]