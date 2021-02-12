Football
Southampton through to FA Cup quarterfinals
February 12, 2021 7:45 am
Southampton reaches the quarter-finals of the FA Cup. [Source: The Telegraph]
Southampton reached the quarter-finals of the FA Cup with a routine 2-nil victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux this morning.
Wolve’s Danny Ings scored the first goal from close range just minutes into the second half to give them a 1-nil lead.
Stuart Armstrong’s neat late finish secured a win that ended a run of four consecutive defeats.
The quarter-finals will be played on the weekend of 20 and 21 March.
