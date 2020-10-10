Small celebration for Nadroga football

The Nadroga Football Association will be having a small celebration in Sigatoka on Saturday to acknowledge the players and officials achievements at the recent Courts IDC.

The Stallions won the senior division title after beating Bua 3-0 in the final and Nadroga football President Mohammed Ali says they do not celebrate in a big way because the ultimate goal has yet to be achieved which is the playoff next month.

Ali says the players will share more than half of the $7000 prize money.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds he agrees with Nadroga coach Johnny Williams that players need financial assistance, however, players are incentivized after a game with $40 or $50 but not $20 as Williams claims in an earlier interview with FBC Sports.

The Nadroga President says about 60% of the players are employed and the team was well looked after before and during the IDC.

He says the players were given $200 each before the IDC with the assistance of the Nadroga chief Na Kalevu Ratu Tevita Makutu, Lomawai Kava and Paradise buses.

Ali is also urging Nadroga business owners to assist the side in their quest for a place in the premier division next year.