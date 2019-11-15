Six senior division teams to compete for President Cup

Northern fans will be treated to more than just Vodafone Fiji FACT football action this month.

Six senior division teams will also be part of the competition and they will be competing for the President Cup.

Fiji Football Association President Mohammed Yusuf says the senior teams will also start their competition on Wednesday the 25th.

“There will be one senior division match on Wednesday at 10am, there’s one on Thursday, there’ll be two matches on Friday when the premier division is off, two matches on Saturday so come Sunday there will be a total of four matches.”

The four matches on Sunday includes the senior division third/fourth place playoff plus the final as well as the premier playoff and final.

The Fiji FACT starts next weekend with the first round of pool matches.

At Churchill Park in Lautoka on Saturday, Ba meets Nasinu at 1.30pm while Nadi faces Lautoka at 3.30pm.

Two games will be played at the ANZ Stadium next Sunday with Suva taking on Navua at 1pm followed by the Labasa/Rewa match at 3pm.

The tournament proper will be held at Subrail Park in Labasa from the 25th to the 29th of this month.