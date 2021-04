Semi-finals confirmed for Muslim IDC

A new champion will be crowned during the Digicel Fiji Muslim League IDC after Maigania was bundled out in the quarter-finals today at Prince Charles Park.

Maigania lost to Labasa 1-nil in extra time..

The semi-finals will now see Valelevu take on Navua at 9am while Ba play Labasa at 10.15am.

The final is scheduled for 2.30pm.