Rewa’s season to start with play-off

Rewa’s quest to play in this year’s OFC Champions League football competition gets going early next month.

The Delta Tigers play Lautoka in the National Play-Offs, which are scheduled for February 8th and 11th.

The winner will represent Fiji in the OFC Champions League in May to be played in Tahiti from May 11-24.

Rewa coach Rodeck Singh says the team has been working hard in the off season with players continuing with training sessions.

The Tigers understand that Lautoka will not be easy beats and hence the current transfer window will prove crucial to the side.

Notable names such as national reps Sairusi Nalaubu, Kavaia Rawaqa, Ramzan Khan, Merill Nand, Akuila Mateisuva, Remeru Takiata continue to be linked with the Tigers.

Rewa’s deals with players will depend on their contract situation with their current teams.

Singh says he is unaware of players who will be joining his side and he continues working with the current crop of players.