Rewa women secures first win in Super League

Rewa Women’s football side’s Digicel Super League campaign started on high with a 2-nil win over Tailevu Naitasiri at ANZ Stadium in Suva today.

The Delta Tigers had a slow start, as Tailevu Naitasiri kept their opponents on their toes.

After half an hour in the humid Suva weather, Fiji national football rep Laura Bukalidi managed to pull one through to give Rewa the much needed lead just before halftime.

Tailevu Naitasiri was a much improved side in the second half, but Rewa with the likes of sister Naomi and Sekoula Waqanidrola dominated the match.

The combination of the Waqanidrola sisters put another through Sekoula to increase the lead to 2-nil.

Fitness was an issue to for Tailevu Naitasiri as Rewa held the fort until the final whistle.