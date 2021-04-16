Rewa U19 in control of Youth League

The Rewa Under-19 side is on a mission and that is to continue its dominance in the Digicel U19 Youth League.

After a thumping 4-nil win against Tailevu Naitasiri last Sunday, the Posiano Kalisito coached side now lead the points table.

The side bagged seven points after three games.

Article continues after advertisement

Navua and Northland Tailevu follows behind with six points.

Navua however is on top with better goal difference and a match at hand.

Nasinu with two points sits in fourth place while Suva is in fifth place with one point.

Winless Tailevu Naitasiri sits at the foot of the table.

All Fiji Football league games have been shelved due to the recent cases of COVID-19.

The Digicel Premier League is scheduled to resume on 8th May, a week before the Fiji FACT.

[Source: Fiji Football]