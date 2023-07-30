Rewa, Suva continue heat on Lautoka

Rewa, the defending champions of the Digicel Fiji Premier League football, put an end to their recent series of drawn matches with a commanding victory over Nadroga today.

The Delta Tigers displayed exceptional form against the underdogs, leaving coach Rodeck Singh delighted to see his team return to their winning ways.

In the first half, Epeli Valevou and Gabirieli Matanisiga secured a 2-0 lead for Rewa.

The momentum continued in the second half, with Matanisiga and Patrick Joseph adding more goals to their tally.

With this win, Rewa now stands at 27 points after 13 games, trailing just behind Lautoka, who leads with 30 points.

Moreover, Rewa has a game in hand over Lautoka, which could be advantageous in the long run.

Meanwhile, Nadroga remains second to last in the league with nine points from their 13 games played.

In another exciting match, Suva maintained the pressure on the top two teams with a late rally, securing a 3-1 victory over Navua.

Skipper Samuela Drudru, Azaria Soromon, and Bruce Hughes scored second-half goals, earning Suva three crucial points.

Earlier, Alex Saniel and Zainal Ali had netted a goal each in the first half, resulting in a 1-1 scoreline at halftime.

Suva’s total points now stand at 26 after 14 games, while Navua slips down to the eighth position based on goal difference, accumulating 14 points.

In a thrilling encounter, Ba managed to come from behind, thanks to Fiji Under-23 squad member Etonia Dogalau’s brace, to secure a 2-all draw against Nadi, who remains in the fifth position with 22 points after 14 games.

Ba, with 14 points from 13 matches, climbs to the seventh spot on the league table.