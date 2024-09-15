Rewa strengthens grip on DFPL standings

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

The Rewa football team has extended its lead in the Digicel Fiji Premier League standing after a 2-0 win against Lautoka at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Tevita Waranivalu scored both goals from the penalty spot in the first half.

Lautoka’s Antonio Tuivuna fouled twice inside the penalty box that earned the Delta Tigers the penalties.

Tuivuna was later shown the red card as the Blues played with 10 men.

Rewa now leads the points standing with 37 points, followed by Labasa with 32 points.

Lautoka is in third spot with 28 points.

In another match played today, Etonia Dogalau’s 88th minute goal gave Ba a 1-0 win against Nadi.

Other matches played earlier today, Navua defeated Tailevu Naitasiri 2-1 and Suva thrashed Nadroga 4-0.