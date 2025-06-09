Rewa secures IDC semifinal berth

Stratum Construction Rewa is the first team to qualify for the semifinals of the 2025 FMF Inter District Championship following a 3-1 win over Vantex Solutions Navua.

The loss also means Navua is the first team out of the tournament, even with one more pool game remaining.

Patrick Joseph and John Orobulu struck for Rewa in the first half to give them a 2-nil lead at the break.

Orobulu is in contention for the Golden Boot Award, with five goals so far in two games.

There was a glimmer of hope for Navua when Kolinio Sivoki scored, but their joy was short-lived as Asivorosi Rabo found the net just a minute later to extend Rewa’s lead to 3-1.

Navua will face Nadroga in their final pool match tomorrow, while Rewa takes on Ba.

