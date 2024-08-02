Rewa eyeing BOG win: Singh

The Rewa FC head coach, Rodeck Singh, is expecting his team to win the Battle of the Giants tournament.

According to Singh, every effort has been made to ensure that the players are prepared for this outing.

He confidently asserts that they have been working on their weak areas this week and should be ready to win their semifinal clash against Lautoka.

While acknowledging the strength of the Sugar City side, Singh emphasized that they are ready for it.

“We had two days of recovery and then we had a good training yesterday. We’re looking forward to building on it today, sharpening all the edges, and preparing everything we could—the little mistakes we made in the pool games.”

Singh also emphasized his strong focus on the team’s discipline, stressing that maintaining discipline is vital for winning the tournament.

Extra Supermarket Rewa will face Flick Hygiene Lautoka in the first Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice Cream semifinal at 2 pm, followed by the Flick Hygiene Suva FC and Smart & Efficient Security Services/Calgary Nadi FC game at 4:30 pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

