Recovery paramount for Auckland All Stars

Defending champions NZFFI Auckland All Stars Team manager Karthik Reddy says the team is focusing on rest during the short turnaround time following their 2-0 win over Flick Lautoka FC in the semi-final earlier today.

“Hats off to the boys for a standard performance against Lautoka. I must credit the boys for the hard work. We know Lautoka has played as a team the whole season, we had to match them in terms of their attacking and we were just lucky enough to capitalize on the two opportunities up front.”

With their eyes set on retaining the title, the Auckland All Stars will look to bring their best performance to the final showdown at Churchill Park, Lautoka.

The Auckland side will take on Manukau All Stars at 3pm today.