PSG ease to 2-0 win over 10-man Lens

RC Lens' Kevin Danso in action with Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe [Source: Reuters]

Goals from Kylian Mbappe and Bradley Barcola earned Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain a 2-0 away win over RC Lens, extending their unbeaten league run to 13 games.

Luis Enrique’s side reached 43 points as they extended their lead over second-placed Nice to eight points. Lens are eighth with 26 points.

PSG grabbed the lead in a fine team move where Mbappe set up Barcola for an easy finish inside the box around the half-hour mark.

The hosts suffered a further blow just before halftime when Jonathan Gradit received a red card for tripping Barcola as he was through on goal.

Lens had wasted a golden chance to take the lead early in the first half when Przemyslaw Frankowski missed his penalty kick by firing the ball straight at goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. The spot kick had been awarded for a foul by Danilo on Lens forward Elye Wahi.

Mbappe sealed the win in the 89th minute, scoring from a counter-attack and a pinpoint pass from Ousmane Dembele to take his tally to 19 league goals this season.

PSG will next play at US Orleans on Saturday in the French Cup last 32.