Proper drug test protocols were followed says Fiji FA

The Fiji Football Association claims proper procedures were followed before drug tests were conducted on Ba players Saula Waqa and Manasa Nawakula.

Both players failed the drug tests at the Battle of the Giants tournament in August and have filed constitutional redress cases in court against the Fiji FA President and Chief Executive.

The pair are suspended for three years as they are repeat offenders, however, their lawyer Abhay Singh claims, tests were done without the consent of the two players.

However, Fiji FA President Rajesh Patel says they have a medical commission that include doctors and proper processes were followed.

Patel says Auztec Medical Labs Ltd are registered under the World Anti-Doping Agency.

“It is registered, Fiji Football has got its own anti-doping policy and everything and the WADA policy comes into effect next year when the government puts it with the Ministry of Youth and Sports they are trying to bring it through parliament but Fiji FA has its own anti-doping policy”

Waqa and Nawakula’s lawyer, Singh says he disagrees with Patel and Auztec Medical Labs Ltd are not registered under WADA.

“They are not, can they prove it? In fact under WADA, I have done some research, the only one that is registered is in Australia, otherwise no but the anti-doping for Oceania is the one in Suva.”

The Fiji FA President says Waqa and Nawakula have been tested positive before so why didn’t they take action then.