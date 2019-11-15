Preparation concern for Babasiga Lions

Labasa football side’s main concern heading into the Champion versus Champion is getting their team ready in time for the series.

This was raised by Head Coach Ronil Lal as the team prepares to face Suva at the end of January.

Lal says the recent cyclone has affected the entire team and officials with preparation disrupted.

Article continues after advertisement

“Labasa needs to come out stronger and my main concern at the moment is the preparation. At the moment nearly everybody is affected. The players, me the coaches and the officials and I don’t know when we will be able to prepare the team.”

In light of the recent situation, the Fiji Football Association will be looking at the possibility of hosting both CvC matches in Suva.