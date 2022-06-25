Pratap expects improvements

Labasa coach Ravneel Pratap is expecting a much improved performance from his team in their Digicel Premier League match today.

After a good outing at the Fiji FACT, Pratap says the players know what is expected of them and that is to take their performance a level up.

The coach adds the results of their play in the first round of DPL spoke of their general performance in the season so far but fans should expect more positive outcomes.

Labasa faces Nasinu at 6pm today at the Uprising Sports Centre.

Two games will be played tomorrow at Churchill Park starting with Ba and Glamada Rewa at 1pm followed by Lautoka and Suva at 3pm.

Also at 3pm, Tailevu Naitasiri faces Nadi at Ratu Cakobau Park.

Next Thursday, Nadroga meets Navua at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.