Portugal football on track

Portugal is on track for the European Championship title defense.

The side completed its friendly matches today on a high with a comfortable win over Israel.

Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo were exceptional for the champions registering the points.

Joao Cancelo also got one under his name.

Portugal start their Euro 2020 campaign against Hungary on Tuesday.

[Source: BBC]