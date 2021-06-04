Home

Football

Portugal football on track

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
June 10, 2021 12:07 pm
[Source: Portugal/Twitter]

Portugal is on track for the European Championship title defense.

The side completed its friendly matches today on a high with a comfortable win over Israel.

Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo were exceptional for the champions registering the points.

Article continues after advertisement

Joao Cancelo also got one under his name.

Portugal start their Euro 2020 campaign against Hungary on Tuesday.

You can catch all the action live and exclusive on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

[Source: BBC]

