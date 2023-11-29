Police trio sent home

[Source: RFMF/ Facebook]

The Fiji Police Force has removed three players from its football side that will participate in the 2023 Sukuna Bowl Challenge today.

Police soccer manager SP Nilesh Lakhan says the three officers, who are also district reps have been removed for disciplinary reasons.

The three unnamed players are believed to have broken camp at the Fiji Football Association headquarters in Vatuwaqa.

Lakhan says the team is not going to compromise discipline, since officers who are in camp are also required to conduct operational duties and assist with operations within the area of where they are camping.

Meanwhile, the Sukuna Bowl football competition begins tomorrow and you can watch it live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.

The main Sukuna Bowl rugby match will be held on Friday at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.