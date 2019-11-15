Police IDC semifinalists confirmed

The Kontiki Finance Police IDC semifinalists have been confirmed.

Western Division Two topped pool one and will face the defending champions PSRU, the runners-up from pool two in the first semifinal at 9am tomorrow.

The second semifinal will see the Northern Division who is the winner from pool two against Southern Division, the runners-up from pool 1.

Article continues after advertisement

This match is scheduled to kick-off at 10:15am tomorrow.

The Northern Division defeated the Eastern Division 2-nil in their final pool match to top its pool.

The final will kick-off at 3:30pm.

In the earlier matches played today, defending champions of the Police IDC, PSRU is on track to defending their title after qualifying for the semifinals.

The PSRU side managed to hold Western Division nil-all in its final pool match.

Western Division One, who had the services of Ba rep Abbu Zahid, had to win the match to qualify while the Tevita Waranivalu PSRU led side just needed a draw.

In another matche played today, Southern Division held Headquarters to a nil-all draw.

Meanwhile, most of these district reps competing in the Police IDC will be in action again on Saturday and Sunday in round 11 of the Vodafone Premier League.

There will be only one match on Saturday with Ba hosting Lautoka at 3pm at the Fiji FA Academy.

Three matches will be held on Sunday starting with Nasinu battling Nadi at 1pm and Suva takes on Navua at 3pm.

Both matches will be played at the ANZ Stadium.

Also at 3pm, Rewa faces Labasa at Ratu Cakobau Park and this match will air live on FBC Sports and commentary on Mirchi FM.

Police IDCPSRU vs Western Division One [Gallery]#FBCNews #FijiNews #Fiji #FJUnited #FijiSports #FBCSports Posted by FBC News on Wednesday, September 16, 2020