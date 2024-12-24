PNG to host next MSG Prime Minister’s cup

PM Jeremiah Manele hands over the hosting baton (traditional drum) to PNG Sports Minister [Source: MSG Prime Minister's Cup 2024 - Solomon Islands]

The MSG Prime Minister’s Cup wrapped up with a vibrant closing ceremony in Honiara presided over by the Solomon Islands Prime Minister, Jeremiah Manele.

During the ceremony, Prime Minister Manele officially handed over the hosting baton, a traditional drum to Papua New Guinea, making them as hosts of the 4th edition of the tournament in Port Moresby next year.

In his closing address, Prime Minister Manele reflected on the tournament’s success.

Article continues after advertisement

“This tournament has been a celebration of our shared Melanesian identity and passion for football. We’ve witnessed extraordinary talent, teamwork, and sportsmanship on the field, and I’m proud that Honiara played host to such a remarkable event.”

With PNG now set to host in 2025, the region looks forward to continuing the legacy.