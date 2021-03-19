Players must maintain discipline says Sharma

Nadroga Head Coach Ramesh Sharma has stressed that players must maintain their discipline when under pressure.

This comes after the incident that occurred during the Digicel Premier League match yesterday between Ba and Nadroga, where Isikeli Sevanaia claimed he was fouled by Ba’s Abbu Zahid.

Ba was leading 1-0 heading into the last quarter of the match at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka when Sevanaia and Zahid exchanged a few words before the young goalkeeper head-butted the veteran Ba player.

Article continues after advertisement

Sharma says his player was provoked.

“There was temptation from the other guy. Throughout the match, he was making comments at the goalkeeper, and unfortunately, he just couldn’t handle the pressure.”

Ba coach Kamal Swamy says his player’s discipline was intact.

“Our players were much disciplined today and it was unfortunate that we had the incident but the referees’ decision was final.”

In other matches, Suva defeated Navua 1-nil and Nadi outclassed Lautoka 2-nil.