Perfect start for defending Muslim IDC champions

Defending champions of the Digicel Muslim Inter-District Cham­pionship Maigania got off to a perfect start winning their first game of the tournament last night.

Maigania beat Sabeto 1-nil in front of a good crowd at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

At half time the scores were locked at nil all.

It wasn’t until midway into the second half that the Nadi back road based team broke the deadlock.

Captain Asif Khan says the win was crucial as it will set their tone for the tournament.

“I’m happy with the good start with the boys and I hope we continue like this throughout the tournament and I wish all the best to our boys and may the best team win.”

Maigania won the title in 2019 and are in Pool A with Makoi, Var­avu of Ba, and Sabeto.

The tournament will have a break today and will resume tomorrow with the finals on Sunday.

A total of 16 teams are competing in the tournament.

Organising Committee Chair Javed Ahmad says they are expecting a big turnout as the tournament is held during the Easter holidays.

Muslim IDC Pools



Pool A – Maigania, Sa­beto, Varavu, Makoi.

Pool B – Nasinu, Lautoka, Navua, La­basa.

Pool C – Valelevu, Cuvu, Drasa, Rewa.

Pool D – Suva, Ba, Nadi, Maro.