Passion drives players to compete

[Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

A total of eight teams are competing in the Veterans Tournament, with the finals to be held at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on Sunday, as the curtain raiser to the finals of the Rooster Chicken /Scoops Ice Cream Battle of the Giants tournament.

Day two of the Tournament will be held tomorrow at the FFA Grounds in Suva, with the first match to start at 8.30 am.

Former Suva and national rep Intiaz Khan says passion is what drives him and other senior football players to compete and take part in the RC Manubhai/Apco Coatings International Veterans Tournament which got underway yesterday.

Article continues after advertisement

Khan, who is also the former Suva FC president, says the only reason people come out to compete and put other commitments on hold is their passion for the sport.

“They’re all busy people, but for the love of sport, love of football, we’ll be there. So, we just have to balance, my point is we just have to balance. If we don’t balance its a problem.”

The tournament features a total of eight teams from the 45+ division.

He says that being able to play football with former teammates and opponents is a blessing. He also says balancing work, family life and football should not be an issue for anyone.

He says balancing all these commitments, other than football will allow people to enjoy life more.