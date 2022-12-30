OFC U-17 set to kick-off in two weeks’ time

[Source: Fiji Football Association / Facebook]

The Fiji Football Association will have its hands full in the next two weeks, starting with a regional competition here in the country.

First on the calendar is the OFC Under-17 Championship which will start in January 11th, two weeks from now.

The national U17 side is currently in camp in preparation for the event and Fiji FA Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf says this is only the start of a very busy season.

“Probably the busiest after the last four years. So we will start with the Under 17 in Suva and Ba from January 11th to the 28th. Fiji has a chance to qualify, New Zealand will be part of the competition, Solomons is out.”

The team has been in camp for almost two months now, with the players released during Christmas to spend some time with their families.

Also on the charts is the June Beach Soccer OFC qualifier in Tahiti, the women’s Under-19 World Cup qualifier which is scheduled to be held in Fiji at the end of August.

Another important event is the September Olympic qualifiers for the Bula Boys which will be held in New Zealand.