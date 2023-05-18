NZ’s Eastern Suburbs pulls out of OFC Women’s Champions League

Eastern Suburbs celebrate winning the 2022 Women's National League Championship final. [Source: Photosport via NZ Herald]

New Zealand’s Eastern Suburbs AFC has pulled out of the inaugural OFC Women’s Champions League in Papua New Guinea.

OFC has now revised the draws for the tournament.

This sees only five teams competing including our Labasa Women’s, Hekari United, Kiwi FC, Koloale FC and AS Academy Féminine.

All matches will be played at Sir Hubert Murray Stadium, in Port Moresby from next month.

The inaugural OFC Women’s Champions League takes place in what is a massive year for women’s football in the Oceania region with the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 being held in New Zealand and Australia in July and August.

[Source: OFC]