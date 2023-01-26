NZ, New Caledonia to represent Oceania

New Zealand and New Caledonia will represent Oceania in the FIFA U17 World Cup in Peru later this year.

This as the Digicel Baby Bula Boys lost 1-4 to New Zealand in their semi-final match at the HFC Bank Stadium last night.

Fiji U17 head coach Sunil Kumar says their loss of concentration in the second spell punished them.

“The boys played very well, especially in the first half, we stuck to the plan. I would say the second half there was some lack of concentration in defense that made way for New Zealand.”

Both sides were locked 1-all at halftime with goals to Adam Watson and Fiji’s Sailimone Ravonokula.

However, it was all New Zealand in the second spell, dominating possession and catching Fiji’s defenders napping to slot three more at goal.

New Zealand coach Martin Bullock says Fiji really pushed his side in the first spell.

“Fair play to Fiji, they had a really good go and they pressed as high as they possibly could and with a massive intensity which caused us problems. I think the second half we kind of got more into our stride.”

The Kiwis will play New Caledonia in the final on Saturday while Fiji will meet Tahiti.