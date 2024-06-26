No pressure says Sherman

Fiji men’s football coach Rob Sherman says they are not feeling any pressure in the build up towards their semi-finals against Vanuatu in the OFC Men’s Nations Cup tomorrow.

He adds they look forward to a strong Vanuatu side and believe they’re the ones who will be feeling the most pressure this week.

“The home team is the one that has the most pressure, I don’t think theres any on us particularly. We will just go about our business and try to perform as we wish to perform.”

Sherman also says he’s happy with how the team is moving forward after scoring the most goals in the competition.

The Digicel Bula Boys will play Vanuatu tomorrow at 4pm.

In the first semi-final, New Zealand faces Tahiti at 12pm.

The final will be held on Sunday at 4pm at VFF Freshwater Stadium in Vanuatu.