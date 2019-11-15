No 3rd/4th playoff at Fiji FACT

There will be no 3rd/4th place playoff at the Vodafone Fiji FACT tomorrow.

The Fiji Football Association has made the decision after the advice from the referees and the groundsman.

Losing semifinalists Rewa and Labasa will both receive $2,000 each as prize money.

The grand final will be played between the defending champions Nadi and VPL winners Suva at 1pm tomorrow at Subrail Park in Labasa.

You can catch the live commentary of the match on Mirchi FM.