Neymar sent off, Mbappe nets winner

[Source: BBC]

Kylian Mbappe rescued victory for Paris St-Germain as his late penalty snatched a 2-1 win over Strasbourg.

Marquinhos had opened the scoring for the hosts in the Ligue 1 match before scoring an own goal in the second half.

Things went from bad to worse for PSG as Neymar was sent off after two yellow cards in as many minutes.

Article continues after advertisement

But Mbappe saved the three points as he netted his 94th-minute penalty.

The result sees PSG remain top of the table with 44 points.

[Source: BBC Sport]