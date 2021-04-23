Neymar happy at PSG amid transfer speculation

World football star Neymar says the current season has been his happiest at Paris St-Germain amid speculation over his future.

The 29 year old Brazilian forward is yet to sign a new contract at PSG with his current deal running out next summer.

He has been linked with a move away, including a return to his former club Barcelona who he left for PSG in an $FD600m, world-record deal in 2017.

Speaking to the BBC, Neymar says this year PSG has really improved and they have worked a lot to keep improving.

He adds that he’s happy they really want to win the Champions League.

Neymar’s Paris St-Germain host Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final tomorrow.

Neymar has scored six goals in seven games in this year’s competition and 14 goals in 24 games in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Chelsea drew 1-all with Real Madrid in their semifinal first leg this morning.