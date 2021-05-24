Home

Football

Newcastle agree £12m fee with Atletico Madrid

| @BBCWorld
January 5, 2022 4:48 am
Kieran Trippier has won 35 caps for England [Source: BBC]

Newcastle have agreed a £12m fee plus add-ons with Atletico Madrid for England full-back Kieran Trippier.

The 31-year-old is set to be Newcastle’s first signing under their new Saudi owners – and first for new manager Eddie Howe since he took charge in November.

Trippier will be reunited with Howe, who signed the defender while he was at Burnley.

He joined La Liga side Atletico in 2019 from Tottenham for £20m.

Trippier has made 83 appearances for the Spanish club, who won La Liga last season.

The defender was part of the England side that reached the final of Euro 2020 last summer.

