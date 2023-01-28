New Zealand wins OFC under-17 title

New Zealand has been crowned the winners of the OFC Under-17 Championship after defeating New Caledonia 1-0 in the final at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

As the tournament concludes, both sides return to their homes with a goal accomplished as they are the two teams to represent Oceania in the FIFA U17 World Cup in Peru later this year.

Niko Bruce’s 24th-minute goal was enough for the Kiwis to snatch gold, resisting a second-half route by New Caledonia.

They were also reduced to 10 players when Luke Coveny received a double yellow but their defense was such that the opposition could break through.

New Caledonia had numerous chances but finishing was their worst enemy as they couldn’t find the back of the net.

New Zealand goalkeeper Mathew Foord was on top of his game, making some crucial saves.

Foord won the golden glove award and Nolhaan Alebate was named the best player of the tournament.