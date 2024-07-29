New champions to be crowned

A new champion will be crowned this year at the Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice Cream Battle of the Giant when the final gets underway at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on August 4.

Defending champions Extra Supermarket Labasa lost their chance to book a spot in the semi-finals after losing 3-0 to Efficient Security Services/ Calgary Nadi for their last pool game.

At this, Extra Supermarket Rewa will be going up against Flick Hygiene Lautoka in the first semi-final while Flick Hygiene Suva will be facing Nadi in the second.

The Delta Tigers defeated Dayals Sawmillers Ba 4-0 while Lautoka edged Flowserve Engineering Navua 1-0 in their last pool matches.

Meanwhile, Suva drew nil-all with RPA Group/Nadroga Auto Marine Upholstery Nadroga to move up to the semis.

Rewa head coach Rodicks Singh thanked their fans for coming out in numbers and said his side will make them proud this weekend when they compete for a spot in the finals.

“Thank you very much for supporting us, I know a lot of the Rewa fans were disappointed in the match against Suva, there are a lot of here and there comments but all I say is be patient, we understand and I understand as a coach that this team is yours and you’re very passionate about this team, and we are trying our utmost best to make you proud come next week.”

On the other hand, Nadi head coach Raj Dayal says while he is happy with his side’s performance in their last pool game, there is much work needed to do before they face Suva.

“The areas of improvement would be ball work and fitness is number one, we’ll be working on the fitness of the players as well as the ball work.”

The semi-finals will kick start at 2 pm.