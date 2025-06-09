New Caledonia defeat Fiji and make history

[Photo Credit: OFC]

New Caledonia defeated Fiji 2-0 to qualify for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup 2026™ in Poland and secure a spot in the OFC U-19 Women’s Championship 2025 final.

Fiji dominated the first half and created several chances, but goalkeeper Elizabeth Aben stood firm, denying Adi Reva, Sereana Naweni and substitute Emele Vunivalu.

Against the run of play, New Caledonia broke through in the 59th minute when Kheiméra Gondou fired home after Fiji failed to clear.

Aziliz Naaoutchoue doubled the lead in the 71st minute, following up after a free-kick struck the crossbar.

The result is historic for New Caledonia, marking their first-ever qualification for a FIFA women’s tournament.

They will face either New Zealand or the Cook Islands in Saturday’s final, while Fiji will contest the third-place play-off.

