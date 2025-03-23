Need to ‘professionalize’ football in Fiji

Digicel Fiji Bula Boys head coach Rob Sherman says they will need to lift their preparation phases to a more professional standard.

Unlike other countries whose national teams train together every day for months on end, the Bula Boys side would only get together for a few months.

He adds that to lift their standard of football, players must be in an environment where they’re working on their skills every day.

Moving to a more professional setting especially during preoperational phases, Sherman stresses that players needs to be together training every day for months.

“The boys need to be in an environment where they’re working on their craft day in and day out. They now train four days a week but it’s not at the professional level and nor is the local competition.”

The side went down 7-0 to New Zealand in the semi-final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Oceania Qualifiers.

Meanwhile, New Zealand will meet New Caledonia in the finals tomorrow.

