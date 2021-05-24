Home

Full Coverage

Football

Navua's fate to be decided in last game

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
December 12, 2021 6:30 pm

The Navua Football side has managed to avoid relegation from the Digicel Premier League today after they held Nadi to a 1-all draw.

If the side had lost they would have been demoted to the Senior Division from next year.

This is because Navua currently sit at the bottom of the table with 6 points while Nadroga who are placed 7th have 9 points even after losing 3-nil to Lautoka today.

Nadi started strongly in the match as they dominated majority of the play.

This led to the hosts striking first through Sakaraia Naisua after a beautiful low cross in the box.

The visitors were back in the game a few minutes later after a penalty following a foul.

Navua captain Vineet Chand stepped up and got the crucial goal.

In the second half the visitors were fired up as they controlled the game mounting pressure on Nadi.

Wave of attacks came from Navua but the side just could not find the back of the net mainly due to poor finishing.

The side was even reduced to 10 men as Mosese Balenaga was shown a second yellow for a foul play.

But this did not dampen their spirits as they continued to pressure the Jet Set team searching for that vital goal that would give them 3 points.

However it was not meant to be as time caught up with them.

Navua will play Nadroga next weekend in the last round of the DPL which will also determine which team stays and which team goes.

Navua will need to win by two clear goals while Nadroga just needs a draw at Lawaqa Park.

