Navua works on finishing

Navua, who narrowly escaped defeat against Rewa on Sunday, is confident that they are making progress.

Despite Rewa’s attempt to secure three points in the second round, Navua foiled their plans with a last-minute goal.

The team captain, Matthew Charitar, believes that their hard work is slowly paying off, although they still struggle with finishing.

“We’ll just work more on fitness and we still lack on goal-scoring”

Charitar also highlights that being considered a small team motivates them to strive for more.

Despite the challenging weather conditions during training, Navua remains focused on its goal.

Navua held Rewa to a one-all draw.

This week, they will be facing Suva at 3pm at the HFC Bank Stadium.