Navua should not be underestimated says Baravilala

Suva football captain Filipe Baravilala knows Navua will be one of the toughest teams in the league and should not be taken for granted.

Baravilala scored the lone goal in the Police Southern Division’s 1-0 win over Western Division Two in the Kontiki Finance IDC final at the Nasova ground yesterday.

Baravilala alongside Suva teammates Shahil Dave and Remeru Takiata were all part of the winning team and will also feature in Suva’s clash against Navua tomorrow.

Baravilala says getting a win is top priority for the capital side.

“Navua is a very good side, they have beaten a lot of big teams like Labasa. I know the boys are training back in the district. Some of us are here, three of us. So we will go back and take the game seriously, we need this win to improve our points and qualify for the O-League.”

Meanwhile, no Vodafone Premier League games will be held today.

The Ba/Lautoka match which was scheduled for today has been moved to tomorrow.

The Fiji Football Association confirms that all four VPL matches will be played tomorrow beginning with Nadi taking on Nasinu at 1pm then Suva meets Navua at 3pm and both matches will be played at the ANZ Stadium.

Rewa faces Labasa at 3pm at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori and Ba hosts Lautoka at the Fiji FA Academy ground in Ba.

The Rewa/Labasa match will air live and exclusive on FBC Sports and the live commentary on Mirchi FM.