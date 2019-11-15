Navua not out of the woods yet

Navua’s fate of remaining in the Vodafone Premier League next season depends entirely on how well they perform in the remaining two rounds.

The 2-nil win over Rewa on Sunday has moved them from last to seventh on the ladder with 10 points while Nasinu is last on the table with eight points.

Head Coach Mohammed Shafil says getting the three points against Lautoka this week will give them the edge they need on the points table.

Article continues after advertisement

“Nasinu and Navua are right at the bottom with the difference of one point and now we can see it’s a difference of two points and we are both on the verge of being relegated. So the next game is also important, we get the three points, then we will be five points ahead of Nasinu and we just need a draw with them to stay up. We’re focusing on the next game against Lautoka and definitely we will work hard to remain in the premier division.”

He adds teamwork will be crucial as they head into the last two rounds.

Navua travels to Churchill Park on Saturday, where they will take on Lautoka at 2pm.

Other VPL matches this week will be on Sunday with a double-header at Ratu Cakobau Park, starting with Nasinu facing Ba at 1pm and Rewa to meet Suva at 3pm.

At Prince Charles Park, Nadi battles Labasa at 3pm.

You can listen to the live commentary of the Suva/Rewa match on Mirchi FM.