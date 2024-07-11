Navua FC ready to face Nadi FC

Navua FA President Rajeev Prasad is optimistic that their team will maintain the momentum from their victory over Lautoka in Round 12 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League as they prepare to face Nadi FC this weekend.

Prasad highlights the team’s diligent training and determination to replicate last week’s performance.

He emphasized their commitment to giving more opportunities to young players in the team.

“Our side did very well against Lautoka despite not having most players like Thomas Dunn, Sunny Deol and Jared. I am hoping the same this weekend”.

Prasad adds that the side have been focused and are aware of the expectations.

Navua FC will face Nadi FC at 3pm on Sunday at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

Other DFPL matches on the same day and time will see Ba FC facing Nasinu at the Fiji FA Academy in Ba, Nadroga traveling to Churchill Park to play Lautoka and Rewa will meet Tailevu Naitasiri FC at 3pm.

Labasa will host Suva on Saturday at Subrail Park at 1.30 pm.

You can listen to the Suva and Labasa match commentary live on Mirchi FM.