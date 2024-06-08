Navua confident for a tough battle: Dunn

The Oceania Fiberglass Navua FC side is ready for what lies ahead in the second semi-final match against 4R Electrical Ba at the 2024 Digicel Fiji FACT tournament.

According to team captain Thomas Dunn, they have done their part in the pool games last weekend, and have reset their focus for today’s showdown against the Men in Black.

Dunn says that they want to work on their finishing, which is all about taking chances first.

“Expectation is high, especially from the fans and supporters of the Navua team, especially those back at home; they want us to win the tournament but will take each game at a time and hope for the best.”

Dunn’s teammate and striker Ali Mekawir adds that the team is well prepared for the game.

Navua will take on Ba at 4:30pm.

The first semi-final will be between Extra Labasa and Flick Hygiene Lautoka will kick-off 2pm.

The final will be held tomorrow at 1pm.

You can catch the live commentaries of these games on Mirchi FM.