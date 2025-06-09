[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

The 2025 Dayal’s Sawmillers National Club Championship kicks off today with matches in the Western and Southern zones, while the Northern zone will stage its lone fixture tomorrow.

Eleven clubs are vying for spots in next week’s national playoff.

In the Western Zone, four teams will compete at the Fiji FA Academy Ground in Ba, while six sides battle in the Southern Zone at the Fiji FA Academy in Vatuwaqa, Suva.

The Northern Zone features a single high-stakes clash on Saturday, with defending champions Labasa’s Northpole taking on Taveuni’s Legend FC at Bocalevu Primary School Ground.

From these matches, two qualifiers from the West, three from the South, and one from the North will advance to the national playoff to determine Fiji’s top club.

This year’s competition carries added significance with Dayal’s Sawmillers coming on board as the new naming-rights sponsor.

In Ba, Rays United will meet Star Hospitality Delta Army at 1pm, followed by Downtown FC against 4R FC at 3pm. In Suva, Lami Rangers play Friends United at 1pm before Police FC take on Combine Verata FC.

