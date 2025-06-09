Nasinu look to stun Fiji FACT champions

Nasinu FC will be going all out later today when they face an undefeated Labasa side in round two of the 2025 Extra Premier League at the Uprising Sports Centre at 3pm.

Their previous meeting at Subrail Park ended in a 4-2 win for Labasa, with goals from Ratu Arane, Taniela Waqa, Rusiate Doidoi, and Anish Khem.

Nasinu’s scorers, Jone Rupeni and Kelemedi Matou, will once again be key figures if the side is to pull off a surprise result.

Labasa comes into the match as league leaders and reigning BiC Fiji FACT champions, boasting an unbeaten run of seven wins and two draws.

Their squad depth, attacking firepower, and consistency have made them the benchmark team this season.

In contrast, Nasinu sits in ninth place with eight points, having recorded two wins and two draws.

Meanwhile, in other EPL matches this weekend, Suva will face hosts Navua at the same venue at 1pm, while Tavua hosts Rewa at Garvey Park at 3pm today.

Nadroga will host their western counterpart Lautoka at Lawaqa Park at 1pm tomorrow as Ba hosts Nadi at the Fiji FA Academy at 3pm.

