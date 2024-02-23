Nasinu hunts for first win

[File Photo]

Nasinu Football will be hunting for their first-ever Digicel Fiji Premier League win this weekend after experiencing defeat in the first round.

The side has been working on making amends against Nadi.

Head coach Mohammed Erfan asserts that their attack is an area he is diligently working on.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have to work on our back line, especially when we transit from defence to attack. The backline was slow to push up and used to create lot of gaps in the middle. ”

Erfan says they’re expecting a tough and challenging Nadi outfit this weekend.

He also acknowledges that Nadi’s head coach, Kamal Swamy, has more experience.

Round two of the DFPL on Sunday sees Tailevu Naitasiri playing the Men In Black at the Fiji FA Academy in Ba, Suva hosts Rewa at Ratu Cakobau Park.

Nasinu takes on Nadi at Prince Charles Park and Lautoka battles Navua at Churchill Park.

All these games kick off at 3pm while the Nadroga and Labasa match starts at 1 pm at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

You can listen to the Lautoka and Navua match commentary live on Mirchi FM.