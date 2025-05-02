Nasau joins Eastern Suburb

[Source: FFA / Facebook]

Fiji National Women’s striker Cema Nasau has signed with New Zealand-based club, Eastern Suburb.

The 25-year-old, a native of Ba, previously played for Ba Women’s club in the national super leagues and has represented the Fiji women’s team on numerous occasions.

Fiji Football Association CEO Mohammad Yusuf described Nasau’s move to a professional club as well-deserved, recognizing her as one of Fiji’s most skilled women’s strikers.

Article continues after advertisement

Yusuf confirmed that Nasau will return to represent Fiji in the OFC Women’s Nations Cup, which will be hosted in Fiji in July.

This move means that Ba Women’s team, who are currently competing in the OFC Women’s Champions League in Tahiti, will be without their regular striker.

However, Yusuf believes that Ba Women’s have many other capable play-ers who can step in to fill Nasau’s position and help the team progress.

Ba Women’s first game in the OFC Women’s Champions League is this Sunday against Penama Tigers FC at 3 pm.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.