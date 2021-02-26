Nalaubu to finally debut for Lautoka

Former Suva striker Sairusi Nalaubu will finally make his debut for Lautoka in the National League this weekend.

Following transfer disputes, Lautoka FA has confirmed that Nalaubu has been given the green light to play for them.

Nalaubu will represent the Lautoka team at tonight’s launch of the new National League sponsor where he’ll wear his number 14 jersey.

This week’s opening round will see some players featuring for their new districts.

The first match will be played between Labasa and Ba women at 11.30am at Subrail Park in Labasa.

Fiji FA Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf says Subrail Park is now in playable condition.

“Subrail Park is being fixed the closure they’re working on the ground so 11.30 at subrail park, ba women’s vs Labasa women’s, followed by 1.30 match between ba and Labasa”

On Sunday, Tailevu Naitasiri Women will face Rewa at 1pm at ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Also on Sunday, Nadroga Women will host Suva at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka at 1pm.

Meanwhile, for the men’s, Rewa faces Suva on Sunday at 3pm at the ANZ Stadium.

Also on Sunday at 3pm, Lautoka hosts Navua at Churchill Park and Nadroga takes on Nadi at 5pm at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka..

Only one match will be played on Saturday, and that is Labasa against Ba at 1.30pm at Subrail Park

You can listen to the live commentary of the Suva/Rewa match on Mirchi FM.