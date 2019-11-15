Naidu’s transfer window withdrawal application declared null and void

Fiji Football Association has declared Muni Shivam Naidu’s transfer window withdrawal application null and void.

The Lautoka Football midfielder had recently applied for release from Lautoka to join the Ba Football side.

Fiji FA chief executive officer Mohammed Yusuf says the association will not tolerate players to defraud districts as they have signed a statutory declaration.

“Each application is accompanied by a statutory application which is a legal document. Then go five days later they can’t send a withdrawal letter so in this case, we will be suspending players who are doing this.”

Yusuf adds Naidu will not be exempted by these rules and the association will transfer him to Ba.

“Fiji FA will invoke 10.4 of the transfer clause and then transfer him. It’s a clear cut case.”

Meanwhile, the launch of the Champions vs Champions tournament will be held this Wednesday at Fiji FA Headquarters in Vatuwaqa.