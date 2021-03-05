Nadroga women out to maintain winning run

The Nadroga women’s team hopes to maintain their winning streak after an impressive start to the Digicel Women’s Super League season.

The Stallions defeated Suva 2-nil at Lawaqa Park in round one.

Coach Garfield Coster says the win has set the bar high for the players to maintain their consistent performance.

“We have set the platform and we hope to maintain that winning run. There are lot of weaknesses in the team especially in our midfield area.”

The Stallions is up to face Rewa who also started on a high note in round one.

The two teams clash at Lawaqa Park on Sunday at 11.30am.

In other matches on Saturday, Ba takes on Tailevu Naitasiri at 1pm at the Fiji FA Academy ground in Ba while Suva hosts Labasa at the ANZ Stadium at 3pm.

In the men’s premier league, Ba hosts Nadi at the Fiji FA Academy ground in Ba on Saturday at 3pm.

On Sunday, Lautoka hosts Rewa at Churchill Park, Nadroga faces Suva at Lawaqa Park and Navua battles Labasa at the Uprising Sports Centre.

All three matches will kickoff at 3pm.

You can catch the live commentaries of the Ba/Nadi and Lautoka/Rewa matches on Mirchi FM.