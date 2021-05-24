Nadroga to fight for top spot

Nadoga Football team will be fighting desperately for a win this weekend as they head into round seven of the Digicel Premier League.

The side will be fighting hard to avoid relegation as it is at the bottom of the premiership points table.

Nadroga Football President, Mohammed Ali says they have to win every game.

“We need to work on our combination and our goal scoring opportunities and make our team win as we have drew a few games and have lost a few. So, we really need to win to keep our status in premier.”

The Digicel Premier League returns this Sunday after a break of over six months due to the pandemic.

The battle for a place in next season’s premier division will continue during the 7th round of competitions.

Nadroga faces Navua on Sunday at 4.30pm at the Uprising Resort Ground.

Rewa faces Nadi at Prince Charles Park on Sunday at 3pm while Suva battles Ba at the ANZ Stadium.

You can listen to the live commentary of the Suva/Ba match on Mirchi FM.